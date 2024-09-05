Dhaka strongly protests against killing Shwarna Das by BSF
The foreign ministry of Bangladesh has lodged a formal protest to the government of India on the killing of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl, Shwarna Das of Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district, who was shot and killed by Border Security Force (BSF) of India on 1 September 2024.
In the protest note sent to the Indian high commission in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh strongly protested and condemned such ruthless acts and expressed deep concern over the incidents, says a foreign ministry press release.
The government of Bangladesh reminded that such incidents of border killing are undesirable and unwarranted and such actions are in violation of the provisions of the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, 1975.
The government of Bangladesh called upon the government of India to stop repetition of such heinous acts and conduct enquiries into all border killings, identify the responsible persons and bring them to justice.