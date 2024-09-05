Dhaka strongly protests against killing Shwarna Das by BSF

The foreign ministry of Bangladesh has lodged a formal protest to the government of India on the killing of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl, Shwarna Das of Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district, who was shot and killed by Border Security Force (BSF) of India on 1 September 2024.

In the protest note sent to the Indian high commission in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh strongly protested and condemned such ruthless acts and expressed deep concern over the incidents, says a foreign ministry press release.