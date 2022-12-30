Human rights situation sees no improvement: MSF

Rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) has said the human rights situation in the country has seen not much headway. Freedom of speech of citizens is being curbed and the right to express opinion in politics is being shrunk.

MSF came up with the observation in its annual report delivered to media on Friday.

The report signed by the organisation’s founding president Sultana Kamal said, political and civic rights did not see any headway in 2022 rather the rights situation has deteriorated in almost all aspects.

Political violence increased, political rallies were thwarted, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings did not cease, journalists were harassed, filing of cases under Digital Security Act increased and custodial death has increased, the report alleged.