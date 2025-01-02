Bangladesh, India to exchange detained fishermen Sunday: Foreign Adviser

The reciprocal repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen or crew detained in Bangladesh and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen or crew detained in India began on Thursday.

The process is expected to be completed on 5 January.

After the handing over on 5 January at the international maritime border, the Bangladeshi fishermen or crew, along with their fishing vessels, are expected to return to Chattogram in the afternoon of 6 January.

"If everything (formalities) goes as per schedule, the exchanges will take place on Sunday," foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters while visiting the recently renovated DCAB (Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh) Lounge at the foreign affairs ministry.

Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin, secretary (east) Md Nazrul Islam, outgoing DCAB president Nurul Islam Hasib, newly elected president AKM Moinuddin, and DCAB members were present.

Bangladesh Coast Guard has initiated the process of handing over 95 Indian fishermen or crew members to the Indian Coast Guard and receiving 90 Bangladeshi fishermen or crew members.