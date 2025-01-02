Bangladesh, India to exchange detained fishermen Sunday: Foreign Adviser
The reciprocal repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen or crew detained in Bangladesh and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen or crew detained in India began on Thursday.
The process is expected to be completed on 5 January.
After the handing over on 5 January at the international maritime border, the Bangladeshi fishermen or crew, along with their fishing vessels, are expected to return to Chattogram in the afternoon of 6 January.
"If everything (formalities) goes as per schedule, the exchanges will take place on Sunday," foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters while visiting the recently renovated DCAB (Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh) Lounge at the foreign affairs ministry.
Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin, secretary (east) Md Nazrul Islam, outgoing DCAB president Nurul Islam Hasib, newly elected president AKM Moinuddin, and DCAB members were present.
Bangladesh Coast Guard has initiated the process of handing over 95 Indian fishermen or crew members to the Indian Coast Guard and receiving 90 Bangladeshi fishermen or crew members.
Furthermore, two Bangladeshi fishing vessels detained in India and six Indian fishing boats detained in Bangladesh will also be exchanged between the two Coast Guards.
This repatriation process is being facilitated through the joint efforts of the foreign affairs ministry, home affairs ministry, shipping ministry, fisheries and livestock ministry, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Police, local administration, and other relevant agencies.
Bangladeshi authorities detained a total of 95 Indian fishermen and six fishing boats inside Bangladesh Waters during October and November 2024.
On Thursday, the 95 Indian fishermen/crew members, who were held in Bagerhat and Patuakhali District Jails, were released.
On the other hand, near the international maritime boundary, a total of 78 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew aboard two fishing vessels, FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5 were detained by Indian authorities on 9 December, 2024.
Twelve Bangladeshi fishermen or crew members who were detained by Indian authorities on 12 September, 2024, after their fishing boat FB Kaushik sank due to adverse weather conditions, have already been released from jails.
The 78 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew members are held in Paradeep, Odisha, India under the supervision of Indian Coast Guard while 12 Bangladeshi fishermen are held in Kakdwip, West Bengal, India.
At the Lounge visit ceremony, the Foreign Adviser highlighted the role of media in doing responsible journalism while covering various foreign affairs issues.
The foreign adviser and foreign secretary congratulated the newly elected DCAB executive committee members while outgoing president Hasib thanked the MoFA for their support.