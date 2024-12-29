Metro rail pillar with Hasina’s tainted graffiti to be declared as hate stone

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have decided to declare the pillar no. 541 of metro rail stood right behind the anti-terrorism Raju sculpture of Dhaka University, embodying a tainted graffiti of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the hate stone as the graffiti preserves a sign of hate of people toward fascism and fascist ruler.

DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed confirmed this following an incident of erasing tainted graffiti of Sheikh Hasina.

He said, “I acknowledged that giving the permission of erasing the graffiti was our unintentional mistake and we are extremely sorry for that. Some are trying to say that it was a part of ‘fascist’s conspiracy but it is not like that.”