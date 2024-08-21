Bangladesh-China relations to be deeper: Chinese envoy
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today held a meeting with BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The meeting was held at BNP Chairperson's Office in city's Gulshan area.
BNP standing committee members Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain and Abdul Moin Khan, vice chairmen air vice marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Nurul Islam Moni and law affairs secretary Kaiser Kamal were present.
Over about one and half hours long meeting, overall situation including the ongoing political and economic conditions of Bangladesh were discussed.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Coordinator and European Union (EU) ambassador-in-charge have met the BNP secretary general after the fall of the dictatorial Sheikh Hasina's government in the last moment of the combined movement of students and people.
After the meeting with the chinese envoy, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a press conference said, "We are taking very seriously the visit of the Chinese ambassador to the BNP chairperson's office after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government through the combined revolution of the students and the people".
"We feel the China's commitment to the people of Bangladesh, and the firmness of its commitment to implement it," he said.
And at the same time they have made it clear that they (China) do not believe in hegemony, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said that the promise that China has given to the people of Bangladesh is still being continued it.
"At the same time, we appreciate the important role of China which it is playing in the world," he said, adding, "We thanked them from this meeting for the way China is providing economic cooperation to the underdeveloped or developing countries in particular."
Mentioning the Chinese ambassador's greetings to BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the BNP secretary general said that they (China) believe that the relationship between BNP and the Communist Party of China will become stronger further.
China's investment in Bangladesh will further increase in overall development in the interest of the people of Bangladesh, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said that they have welcomed them (Chinese envoy) on behalf of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
"We believe that the relationship of mutual trust and confidence between us and China will deepen in the future. Not only that, the friendly relations of the people of Bangladesh with China will be deeper and deeper," he added.
BNP secretary general said, "We want to make it clear that BNP has always believed in the One China Policy and we want to reiterate that declaration even more strongly".
The Chinese ambassador said, "We have discussed and reviewed the issues of development of our mutual relations. Chinese Communist Party and BNP want to work together. We have discussed this today. It was also discussed how we can move forward by making this relationship closer and stronger".
The envoy also mentioned their full support to the Interim Government of Bangladesh and China's involvement in the development of the country.