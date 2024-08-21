Bangladesh-China relations to be deeper: Chinese envoy

After the meeting with the chinese envoy, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a press conference said, "We are taking very seriously the visit of the Chinese ambassador to the BNP chairperson's office after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government through the combined revolution of the students and the people".

"We feel the China's commitment to the people of Bangladesh, and the firmness of its commitment to implement it," he said.

And at the same time they have made it clear that they (China) do not believe in hegemony, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said that the promise that China has given to the people of Bangladesh is still being continued it.

"At the same time, we appreciate the important role of China which it is playing in the world," he said, adding, "We thanked them from this meeting for the way China is providing economic cooperation to the underdeveloped or developing countries in particular."