Around 48,000 workers exempted from cases

Almost all the cases filed against workers leaders and workers in eight years during the Awami League regime have been withdrawn. As a result, a total of 47,728 accused in these cases, including unidentified people, have been exempted from the case. However, the case filed with the Konabari police station in Gazipur over the killing of a worker has not been withdrawn. Ministry of Labour and Employment sources confirmed this.

They said a total of 45 cases were filed with six police stations in Dhaka and Gazipur against workers leaders and workers. The highest 15 cases were filed with the Ashulia police station in Dhaka.

Besides, 14 cases were filed with the Kaliakair police station, 10 with the Konabari police station, 2 with Joydebpur police station, 2 with Bason police station and 2 with Tongi West police station. These cases were withdrawn last month.

The two cases filed with the Tongi West police station were lodged on 6 August 2021. One of the two cases was filed with the Joydebpur police station on 5 January in 2015 and another on 10 January.