Labour adviser to seek red alert against 6 RMG owners

Labour and employment adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain on Wednesday said he will request the home ministry to issue red alerts against the fugitive owners of six garment factories for failing to clear workers’ dues.

“We discussed about six specific garment factories today — all of them have defaulted and pledged to pay the workers. Questions have been raised about how they will make the payments. We made it clear that the government or Bangladesh Bank will not provide any more funds. It’s up to them to decide how they’ll arrange the money,” the adviser said after a meeting at the secretariat.

The adviser named the six factories — TNZ, Mahmud Denim, Style Craft, Dird Group, Generation Next, and Roar Fashion — as those that failed to fulfill their commitments. “There was unrest around these factories until Eid,” he added.