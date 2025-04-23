Labour adviser to seek red alert against 6 RMG owners
Labour and employment adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain on Wednesday said he will request the home ministry to issue red alerts against the fugitive owners of six garment factories for failing to clear workers’ dues.
“We discussed about six specific garment factories today — all of them have defaulted and pledged to pay the workers. Questions have been raised about how they will make the payments. We made it clear that the government or Bangladesh Bank will not provide any more funds. It’s up to them to decide how they’ll arrange the money,” the adviser said after a meeting at the secretariat.
The adviser named the six factories — TNZ, Mahmud Denim, Style Craft, Dird Group, Generation Next, and Roar Fashion — as those that failed to fulfill their commitments. “There was unrest around these factories until Eid,” he added.
He noted that many of the owners are reportedly absconding. “Some claim the owners are abroad, some say they’re in ICU, and others don’t know where they are. We’re requesting the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue red alerts against each of them,” he said adding that most of the owners are missing — the owner, the owner’s wife, their son — none are around.
Sakhawat further said meetings will be held on Thursday [tomorrow] and again on April 28 with the concerned factories and their respective banks.
Discussions will focus on whether they can liquidate assets to pay the dues, and if not, what alternative actions can be taken in coordination with Bangladesh Bank, the finance ministry, and the labour ministry.
He mentioned that the owners had committed to clearing dues by 7 or 8 May. “They must pay the money. If they have to sell assets, they should. For those who are abroad, arrangements will be made to secure power of attorney through contacts to facilitate the sale of their assets,” he said.
The adviser emphasised the need to verify whether the statements provided by banks and the factory owners align. “Some banks have extended excessive loans. We’ve asked Bangladesh Bank to investigate how this happened. Their representatives will be asked whether any investigation has been carried out, and if so, what progress has been made.”
He also mentioned that some bank officials have already been identified for allegedly irregular lending practices. “Actions will be suggested against defaulters, and deadlines will be set to complete investigations,” he added.