Nation set to pay homage to Language Martyrs Tuesday

Fateha and Qurankhwani will be offered at Azimpur graveyard and special prayers will be arranged at all worship places across the country seeking eternal peace of the language martyrs.

Proper measures will be taken to strengthen the security system in and around all the venues, including the Central Shaheed Minar, and Dhaka University campus adjoining areas.

On the occasion, road islands and other important places in the capital will be decorated with festoons inscribed with letters of different languages including Bangla.

Public and private mass media will take necessary measures to carry out awareness programmes on pronouncing names of language martyrs properly, protecting significance of the Shaheed Dibash, upholding the dignity of Shaheed Minar and placing wreaths at Shaheed Minar in a disciplined manner.

The newspapers will publish special supplements.

Uninterrupted power and water supply will be ensured around the Central Shaheed Minar and its adjoining areas while required numbers of mobile toilets will be set up in the areas.

Streets will be kept neat and clean and water will be sprayed on streets to control dust. In order to ensure emergency medical services, medical camps will be set up in the Shaheed Minar areas and a sufficient number of ambulances will be kept ready to this end.

Bangladesh missions abroad will organise different programmes, including placing wreaths at Shaheed Minar, discussions on Bangabandhu and Language Movement, and book and photo exhibitions where diplomats of different countries and Bangladeshi expatriates will join.

Besides, messages of the president, the prime minister, foreign minister, state minister for foreign affairs and state minister for cultural affairs also will be read out at the missions.