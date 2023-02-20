Shaheed Minar route map finalised for 21 February

Dhaka University’s ‘Central Coordination Committee for Observing Amar Ekushey’ has drawn up a route map for the people, who will come to Central Shaheed Minar and Azimpur Graveyard on 21 February, to pay tributes to the martyrs of Language Movement, reports news agency BSS.

The route map will come into effect from 7:00 pm on 20 February (Monday), DU vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman told a press conference on Sunday afternoon at university’s Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom.