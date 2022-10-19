Bangladesh

Dengue claims seven lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Wife of a worker of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant feeds him as the worker is suffering from dengue fever and taking treatment at Pabna General Hospital on 7 October 2022
Prothom Alo

Seven more people died of dengue in 24 hours as of Wednesday at 8:00 am. With this, the death toll has stood at 106 this year.  

BSS adds: "As many as 565 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 299 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 106 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 19 October. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 27,802 while some 24,392 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.

