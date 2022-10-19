Dengue claims seven lives in 24 hrs

BSS adds: "As many as 565 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 299 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 106 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 19 October. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.