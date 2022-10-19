Dengue claims seven lives in 24 hrs

BSS adds: "As many as 565 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 299 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
"A total of 106 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 19 October. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.
With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 27,802 while some 24,392 patients were released from the hospitals.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.
The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.