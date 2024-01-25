Legal notice to drop ‘Sharifar golpo’ from class 7 books

A legal notice has been sent to remove 'Sharifa's Story' from class VII history and social science textbooks. Supreme Court lawyer Mahmudul Hassan sent this legal notice on Thursday.

Secretary of the Ministry of Education and the Chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) were made respondents in the notice.

According to the legal notice, in 'Sharifa's Story' in a class VII history and social science book, it is stated that Sharif Ahmed is physically a boy but thinks that she is a girl. Therefore, she changed her name to Sharifa. It is admitted here that Sharif Ahmed has not undergone any physical change; only mentally, she thinks she is a girl.