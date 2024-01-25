Legal notice to drop ‘Sharifar golpo’ from class 7 books
A legal notice has been sent to remove 'Sharifa's Story' from class VII history and social science textbooks. Supreme Court lawyer Mahmudul Hassan sent this legal notice on Thursday.
Secretary of the Ministry of Education and the Chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) were made respondents in the notice.
According to the legal notice, in 'Sharifa's Story' in a class VII history and social science book, it is stated that Sharif Ahmed is physically a boy but thinks that she is a girl. Therefore, she changed her name to Sharifa. It is admitted here that Sharif Ahmed has not undergone any physical change; only mentally, she thinks she is a girl.
The legal notice states, “The story has attracted young students towards transgenders. It is subtly inspiring young minds for transgenders.”
The notice demands the withdrawal of the book, including the removal of 'Sharifa's Story' from class VII history and social science books, from all educational institutions and bookstores within 30 days of receiving the legal notice.
Furthermore, revised books must be provided to the students. Failure to comply will lead to the filing of a writ petition in the High Court under Article 102 of the Constitution to address this matter, according to the notice.
A chapter in the seventh-grade history and social science textbook, adapted to the new curriculum, incorporates a public awareness lesson on the transgender community. Recently, it has sparked debate.
The issue gained prominence after a part-time teacher at BRAC University tore the pages of the book during an event.
The video of the incident went viral on social media. Following this, the Ministry of Education formed a high-level expert committee to review the story of Sharifa.