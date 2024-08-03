‘Students Against Discrimination’ forms 158-member coordination team
‘Students against discrimination’, the platform that led the quota reform movement, has formed a 158-member coordination committee.
The students’ platform disclosed this in a press release on Saturday.
The committee includes 49 coordinators and 109 assistant coordinators from different educational institutions, the press release said.
The press release reads, “The 158-member committee has been formed with representatives of protesting students across the country demanding justice for the genocide during the quota reform protest, resignation of the people behind the genocide and release of the students who have been arrested.”