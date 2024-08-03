Protesters confront AL activists in Cumilla

The preannounced demonstrations and mass procession have started in front of the Cumilla Zilla School. The students have been demonstrating there since the morning. At the same time, the Awami League (AL) and Jubo League leaders and activists have taken positions in front of the stadium. As a result, a tense situation is prevailing in the area with the two sides confronting each other.

Locals and protesters said the students started thronging in front of the Zilla School premises from 10:00 am Saturday. At one point, the agitators broke down the lock of the main gate and entered.