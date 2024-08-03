Arrests cross 11,000 across the country
The total number of arrests during the ongoing raids of the law enforcement agencies has crossed 11,000 across the country till yesterday, Friday. Of them, 150 people have been arrested in 27 districts in the last 24 hours starting from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.
Prothom Alo correspondents have been collecting information of cases filed and arrests made from sources of the city, district and thana police across the country since 17 July.
As of yesterday, information has been found of 11,112 people being arrested in connection to the clashes and violence centering the quota reform movement. So far 721 cases have been filed in total. Of them, six new cases have been filed in the last 24 hours.
According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources, 32 persons have been arrested in the capital between Thursday 12:00 pm and Friday 12:00 pm.
With this the number of total arrests made in the capital rose to 3,039. There have been three new cases filed in Dhaka city in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 275 cases has been found so far.
Apart from this, 26 cases have been registered with Dhamrai, Savar, Ashulia, Keraniganj, Nawabgabj and Dohar police stations of Dhaka district till yesterday. As many as 287 people have been arrested under these police stations.
In the last 24 hours, police has arrested 30 people in Gazipur and one in Narayanganj district. So far, a total of 536 people have been arrested in Gazipur and 608 people in Nrayanganj. Apart from that, a new case has also been filed in Nrayanganj in the last 24 hours.
Three more people have been arrested in Chattogram city on Thursday night. However, there have been no new arrests in the district. With this, the total number of arrest in the city and the district rose to 992. There are total 28,200 accused in total 34 cases filed in Chattogram city and district.
Apart from Dhaka and Chattogram, there are comparatively more arrests in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Bogura. There have been total 18 cases filed in Rajshahi city and district. Six people have been arrested there in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, there have been two new cases and eight new arrests in Bogura during the last 24 hours. With this the total number of arrest there rose to 177 under a total of 17 cases.
In Khulna, two people have been arrested in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 121 people have been arrested there. Meanwhile, eight people have been arrested afresh in Satkhira in last 24 hours.
Including this, 137 people have been arrested there. Besides, there have been 12 fresh arrests in Jashore. And after six new arrests in Habiganj, the number of total arrests there stands at 63.
The quota reform movement started from 1 July. It spread throughout the country following a clash centering this movement of the students at the Dhaka University campus on 15 July.
From the next day, there were incidents of demonstrations, clashes, vandalism, arson and deaths centering the movement in different parts of the country. The law enforcement agencies have been carrying out arrest drives since then.
Reportedly, a large number of the people arrested across the country are leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and affiliated organisations of the two parties.
Plus, leaders and activists of various parties and organisations who participate in movements with BNP are also being arrested. Students are being arrested as well. The police however claim that only the people involved in attacks and violence are being arrested.