Arrests cross 11,000 across the country

The total number of arrests during the ongoing raids of the law enforcement agencies has crossed 11,000 across the country till yesterday, Friday. Of them, 150 people have been arrested in 27 districts in the last 24 hours starting from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

Prothom Alo correspondents have been collecting information of cases filed and arrests made from sources of the city, district and thana police across the country since 17 July.

As of yesterday, information has been found of 11,112 people being arrested in connection to the clashes and violence centering the quota reform movement. So far 721 cases have been filed in total. Of them, six new cases have been filed in the last 24 hours.