Arbitrary arrest of students shameful

There is an idea that the students of private universities are not much interested in government jobs. Given that, how will you explain their participation in the quota reform movement?
Although there are no exact figures, it could be said generally that the private university students are less likely to apply for government jobs. The first identity of a student is that he or she is a student regardless of his or her university. They belong to this generation. They have some common understandings and common feelings. This is why the quota reform movement created a profound impact on the private university students despite having less interest in the movement.
The intensity of the movement was also felt at your university. The police charged batons and fired tear shells towards the students. Tell us about the day.
How the incidents unfolded that day needs to be investigated. However, many students were injured. The students were dumbfounded. The teachers were not ready for the situation either. Overall, such attacks and counter-attacks are unexpected and completely unacceptable.
Cases have been lodged on the allegation of violence, sabotage and destroying government properties. Several thousand people have been arrested over the last few days. The arrestees also include private university students. What could be the reaction?
The student movement was peaceful at the beginning. Despite that, the protesters came under attack. Later the police opened fire towards the police. The video of the killing of Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed spread across the country and abroad. The incidents of vandalism and arson took place after the movement intensified following the killing of Abu Sayeed. The responsibility to find the people behind this lies with the law enforcement agency. However, the way they are arresting the students arbitrarily is shameful.
The sense of deprivation that developed among the students is quite logical. However, shutting down the door for discussion is quite unfortunate. In this case, all the sides, including the government must come forward. It was not prudent to completely omit the women or the district in the face of an anti-discriminatory movement. The government must sit for discussion to find a rational reform of the quota system.
Not only the job aspirants, people from all professions joined the movement. So, how do you evaluate this movement as a sociologist? Is there any indication of changes in our state or politics or society?
Not only the students, different sections of the people of the country have developed a sense of deprivation. They feel insecure. An environment of lack of trust is prevailing everywhere. There is a strong connotation among the people that corruption and irregularities are engraved deep within every institution. These are not positive signs in terms of running a country.
It’s expected that the government of the ‘people’s republic of Bangladesh’ will represent the people of the country in a constitutional way. It must be understood that the relationship between the government and the people is not a 'master-servant' relationship. They must gain the confidence of the people who are the real owners of the country. All sorts of suppression and repression must be stopped. All these should be done for the sake of the country’s future. Otherwise, all the dreams and possibilities that bloomed centering Bangladesh would remain unfulfilled forever.
We don’t want any more new battlegrounds showing different excuses. We want a peaceful life of dignity.
*This interview appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu