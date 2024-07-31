Arbitrary arrest of students shameful

Not only the students, different sections of the people of the country have developed a sense of deprivation. They feel insecure. An environment of lack of trust is prevailing everywhere. There is a strong connotation among the people that corruption and irregularities are engraved deep within every institution. These are not positive signs in terms of running a country.

It’s expected that the government of the ‘people’s republic of Bangladesh’ will represent the people of the country in a constitutional way. It must be understood that the relationship between the government and the people is not a 'master-servant' relationship. They must gain the confidence of the people who are the real owners of the country. All sorts of suppression and repression must be stopped. All these should be done for the sake of the country’s future. Otherwise, all the dreams and possibilities that bloomed centering Bangladesh would remain unfulfilled forever.

We don’t want any more new battlegrounds showing different excuses. We want a peaceful life of dignity.

*This interview appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu