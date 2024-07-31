Amnesty Internationals’ secretary general writes an open letter to PM Hasina

The Amnesty Internationals’ secretary general Agnes Callamard has written an open letter addressing Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with some observations regarding the killings centering the quota reform movement.

She expressed deep concern over the violent crackdown on quota protesters and pressed some demands.

The letter was published on the website of Amnesty International on Tuesday.

It reads, “I write to you with grave concern over the recent violent crackdowns on the ongoing ‘Bangla-Blockade’ quota-reform protests in Bangladesh and urge you to take urgent and concrete action to end the violence and ensure justice and accountability for the death of over 200 people during the protests.”

“On 28 July 2024, the Home Minister of Bangladesh stated in a press briefing that the death toll from the violence is 147, while unofficial estimates, such as by Prothom Alo, suggest that at least 211 people have died because of the violence, making it one of the deadliest crackdowns on protests in Bangladesh’s history. Bangladesh Police alongside paramilitary forces such as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Military were extensively deployed across the country to quell protests.”