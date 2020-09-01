81 Vietnam returnees sent to jail for ‘group-based anti-govt protest’

Expatriate migrant workers, who faced deception in Vietnam, took position in front of the Bangladesh embassy there in mid-July with a demand to return home.

From the very outset, the government alleged that those labourers went there to occupy the embassy and tarnish the image of the country.

Later, when 106 labourers returned home in a special jet on 18 August after losing everything, having been entrapped by the brokers, they were placed on quarantine in Diabari, Uttara in the capital for two weeks.

Upon completion of the quarantine, police on Tuesday sent 81 of them to jail. The other 25 were released.