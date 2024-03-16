Increasing number of people suffer from insomnia

A researcher working at an international health research organisation conducted a mini survey on Facebook on 20 February. She had asked her friends on Facebook how they slept on the night before. A total of 53 people responded and 26 or 49 per cent of them had said they had trouble sleeping.

On the same day, the researcher had asked 11 of her colleagues about their sleep. In response, nine of them said they didn’t sleep well on the night before. The researcher had run this survey to investigate the reasons for her troubled sleep from the previous night.

Problems like not sleeping well, having trouble sleeping or not having a sound sleep are common topics of discussions at office, school, college, university and in the family these days.

World Health Organization (WHO) says no matter for what reasons, if you don’t sleep well at night, the next day becomes disorderly. Without having enough sleep at night, an officer can fall asleep at work, a student at school or a driver can fall asleep while driving.