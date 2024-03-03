Poor sleep health is linked with muscle dysmorphia

Getting adequate sleep is critical for our bodies to maintain basic health processes, and it is especially necessary for teenage and young adult development. A recent study discovered a link between poor sleep and indications of muscle dysmorphia, a growing trend among young people.

The study, published in the journal Sleep Health, included over 900 adolescents and young adults. Over two weeks, participants who reported having more muscle dysmorphia symptoms reported getting fewer hours of sleep and having a harder time falling or staying asleep.