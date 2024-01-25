Energy drinks seems to be linked with poor sleep quality, insomnia

Consuming energy drinks is associated with poor quality sleep and insomnia among college students, according to a major Norwegian study published in the open-access journal BMJ Open.

And the higher the frequency of consumption, the fewer hours of nightly shut eye the students clocked up. But even just the occasional can--1-3 times a month--is linked to a heightened risk of disturbed sleep, the findings indicate.

Energy drinks contain an average caffeine content of 150 mg per litre as well as sugar, vitamins, minerals and amino acids in varying quantities, note the researchers. Marketed as mental and physical pick-me-ups, they are popular with college students and young people in general.

While there is some evidence to suggest that they reduce sleep quality, it's not clear exactly which aspects of sleep might be more or less affected, or whether there are any sex specific differences in these effects.