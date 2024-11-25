Politics was a business, but now will have to be public service

Moderating the discussion, the BIPSS president Maj. Gen. ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), said that the electoral process was the cornerstone of any functioning democracy. It is through this process that the people exert their rights. The whole integrity of the electoral system was lost over the past 16 years, he said, adding that now the time had arrived for the rebuilding process.

He questioned Badiul Alam Majumdar about the election commission being constituted before the reforms. The commission chief Majumdar replied that there was immense pressure on the government to get the election train rolling. A search committee had first been formed for the purpose. While there had been criticism of the law that had be formulated in the past to this end, he pointed out that even a bad law could serve a purpose if the search committee is honest and if they can identify the right people to form the election commission.

What are the top priorities for the election commission to consider, questioned General Muniruzzaman.

Badiul Alam Majumdar replied, first cleaning up the electoral roll. There was a glaring gender gap in the roll. In 2008 it was seen that the number of women voters stood at 1.4 million. Now there are 2.4 million more men. Then there was the matter of 2 million people outside of the country, the diaspora. They had no opportunity to vote. Then there was also the issue of reserved seats for women where they were not being able to play a role. All these issues called for attention.

When the question of campaign finance was raised, Badiul Alam Majumdar said, that's the biggie! We have a democracy that money can buy. Each candidate is allowed to spend Tk 1.5 million, but there is so much other unseen spending, there is the "nomination trade", and so on.

Politics has become business, he said, but now political will have to become public service. We have to find a way to change the political culture and mindset, to have no more buying votes. It is the political parties who have to transform politics. Controlling money is the biggest challenge.

Coming to media as a key stakeholder, General Munir raised the question of the massive disinformation being spread. Badiul Alam Majumdar agreed that this was a problem and a challenge on an international level too, as was seen in the recent US elections. It was a problem even in western countries and was not easy to prevent.

General Munir suggested developing a system of robust fact checking. He then asked about the role of international community as well foreign election observers.

Badiul Alam Majumdar said that the role of observers was very important. In the past, the international observers were not issued visas. And those that did come were not genuine observers. They were brought in by the government and gave the government narrative. He said that the international community could assist by funding the travel of the observers.