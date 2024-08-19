Bangladesh

HC orders EC to registrar AB party

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Tajul Islam, a lawyer of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and a joint convenor of AB party

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the election commission (EC) to register Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) as a political party.

A High Court bench, comprising justice Naima Haider and justice Kazi Zinat Hoque, issued the order to execute the court’s directive after hearing a writ petition today, advocate Md. Tajul Islam, on behalf of the writ petitioner, said.

Earlier, the EC sent a letter rejecting the party’s application for registration.

A writ petition was filed in the High Court by AB Party Convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, challenging the legality of the letter.

The HC on 1 September 2023 issued a rule, calling upon the EC to explain as to why their direction to refuse registration of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) as a political party should not be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

The order also questioned the EC on why the AB party should not be registered as political party.

