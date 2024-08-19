HC orders EC to registrar AB party

Earlier, the EC sent a letter rejecting the party’s application for registration.

A writ petition was filed in the High Court by AB Party Convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, challenging the legality of the letter.

The HC on 1 September 2023 issued a rule, calling upon the EC to explain as to why their direction to refuse registration of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) as a political party should not be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

The order also questioned the EC on why the AB party should not be registered as political party.