HC orders EC to registrar AB party
The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the election commission (EC) to register Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) as a political party.
A High Court bench, comprising justice Naima Haider and justice Kazi Zinat Hoque, issued the order to execute the court’s directive after hearing a writ petition today, advocate Md. Tajul Islam, on behalf of the writ petitioner, said.
Earlier, the EC sent a letter rejecting the party’s application for registration.
A writ petition was filed in the High Court by AB Party Convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, challenging the legality of the letter.
The HC on 1 September 2023 issued a rule, calling upon the EC to explain as to why their direction to refuse registration of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) as a political party should not be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
The order also questioned the EC on why the AB party should not be registered as political party.