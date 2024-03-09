38m people suffering from kidney diseases

Around 38 million people across the country have been suffering from different forms of kidney diseases.

Specialist physicians made the disclosure at a roundtable organised by the Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (Kamps) at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday.

The physicians also said the cautionary messages of kidney diseases do not reach the masses.

The government, however, has taken an initiative to diagnose the disease at village level.

They called for a government initiative to introduce insurance facilities for kidney patients.