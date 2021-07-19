835 dengue cases in 18 days

Amid the spiraling transmission of coronavirus in the country, the number of dengue cases is on the rise too. In the first 18 days of July alone, there have been 835 detected dengue cases. The dengue outbreak is basically restricted to the capital city. Most of the patients are in the capital Dhaka.

Over the past 24 houses, that is, from 8:00am Saturday till 8:00am, Sunday, 68 persons were diagnosed with dengue. While April to October is seen as dengue season, June to September is peak season. The intermittent rain over the past few days has boosted breeding of the Aedes mosquito. Experts say that because coronavirus and dengue have similar symptoms, extra caution should be taken if anyone contracts fever.