Court orders to seize offshore assets of Bashundhara Group owners

Mir Ahmed Ali Salam said that showing a court order to the agencies of relevant countries is incumbent to bring back the money laundered abroad. This order from the Dhaka court will help in bringing back the laundered money.

The court asked the authorities to send copies of its order to seize properties of eight members of the family of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan to the authorities concerned of Singapore, Switzerland, the UK, the UAE, Slovakia, Cyprus, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and British Virgin Island.

At the same time, an order has been given to send the same copies to the home ministry, ACC and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).