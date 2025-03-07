Aid for poor people and destitute women shrinks

The price of rice is quite high in the market. The price of good quality coarse rice is Tk 55. The price of fine rice is also quite high. Amid this situation government rice distribution has decreased. Same is the situation in case of wheat distribution.

Government food distribution is quite significant to keep the market under control and help the poor. According to the food directorate, the government has distributed a total of 1,765,000 tonne rice and wheat from 1 July 2024 to 20 February, which is 11.2 per cent less as compared to the previous year.

Distribution of rice and wheat has been reduced by around 223,000 tonnes, rice by 185,000 and wheat by 38,000 tonnes. Analysing the situation, it has been revealed that food distribution has decreased in sectors such as aid to the poor, people at risk of food insecurity, destitute women and rural employment generation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a top food directorate official told Prothom Alo, the government agencies have reduced rice distribution from the food directorate following the regime change in August last year.

Most of the public representatives at the upazila and union parishad levels are absconding now. So the food distribution programme run through them has lost momentum. Overall the food distribution has dropped.