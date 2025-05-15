BSF pushes in 60 more people through 2 border areas

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed 60 more people—mostly women and children—into Bangladesh through two separate border points, according to security and law enforcement officials.

The push-in took place on Wednesday morning along the Uttar Shabazpur border in Borolekha upazila of Moulvibazar and the Atgram border in Sylhet’s Zakiganj.

With this, the total number of people forcibly sent into Bangladesh through five border districts since 4 May has risen to 288.