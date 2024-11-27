CPJ for probe to protests outside The Daily Star, Prothom Alo offices, vandalism at Prothom Alo Rajshahi office

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called for a swift investigation into protests in front of the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo in Dhaka, as well as vandalism at the office of Prothom Alo in Rajshahi.

“CPJ calls for a swift investigation into the threats of violence against the staff of @ProthomAlo and @dailystarnews newspapers, as well as the vandalization of the Prothom Alo office in Rajshahi city on Monday. While peaceful protest must be protected, journalists must not face violence and intimidation for their work,” the CPJ Asia said in X handle on Tuesday.