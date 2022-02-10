88pc Covid patients in Bangladesh infected with Omicron: Survey

Nasopharyngeal samples of total 937 patients from each division of the country were collected as representative samples for genome sequencing during the period.

According to the survey findings, most of the patients were aged between 30 to 59 years, and children were also infected with the coronavirus, he said.

Of the infected patients, 51 per cent were women and 49 per cent men.

Covid-19 patients with comorbidities like cancer, respiratory disease, heart disease and diabetes showed more severe symptoms.