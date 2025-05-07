India-Pakistan retaliatory attacks: 3 Dhaka-bound flights reroute

Following the missile strikes along the India-Pakistan border around midnight on Tuesday, three Bangladesh-bound flights rerouted considering security reasons. All three flights were supposed to travel through Pakistani airspace en route to Bangladesh via India.

The three flights are Turkish Airlines (TK-712) from Turkey and two flights of Jazeera Airways – J9-531 and J9-533 – from Kuwait City.

Speaking regarding this, Shahjalal International Airport executive director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Three Bangladesh-bound international flights rerouted as the airspace of India and Pakistan is considered unsafe now. The flight from Turkey landed at the Muscat International Airport in Oman to avoid the Pakistani airspace. One of the two flights from Kuwait landed in Dubai and the other returned back to Kuwait after taking off.

Kamrul Islam said that diverted flights have started arriving in Dhaka since Wednesday morning.