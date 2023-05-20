PM calls on President

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina made a courtesy call on president Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here this evening.

The prime minister informed the president about her recent tri-nation visit and discussed various issues relating to the affairs of the state.

The prime minister visited Japan, UK and USA from 25 April to 9 May and took part in different bilateral programmes on trade, investment and mutual cooperation with those countries, World Bank and IMF, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.