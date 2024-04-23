DGHS issues 4-point guidelines to prevent heatstroke

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today issued four-point guidelines to prevent heatstroke as heatwave grip the entire country forcing the people to stay indoor to avoid the scorching heat.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Stay away from intense heat, take rest under shadow.

2. Drink plenty of safe water. Avoid street food and drinks to avoid deadly

water borne-diseases including Hepatitis A, E, diarrhoea, taking bathe more than once if necessary.

3. In hot weather, wear loose, thin and light colored clothes, avoid dark

colored clothes if possible.

4. Visit doctors, if any symptoms such as stopping of sweating, nausea,

severe headache, increased body temperature, decreased appetite, burning sensation, convulsions and fainting are shown during this hot weather.