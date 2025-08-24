Calls for stronger ties based on mutual interest

On the first day of his Dhaka visit, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with leaders of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP).

In these discussions, he spoke about expanding relations between the two countries, including within the political sphere. Sources said he conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.

Ishaq Dar arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for a two-day visit. He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:00 pm on a special Pakistan Air Force flight and was received by Foreign Secretary Asad Alam. From the afternoon, he began meeting with political parties at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.