Yunus-Biden meet today: Reform assistance gets priority, India issue may come up

The bilateral meeting between Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus and US President Joe Biden will be held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Tuesday.

Diplomatic sources said the issue of US assistance to the reform programmes undertaken by the interim government of Bangladesh is like to get priority during the meeting, while issues related to India may also come up.

The bilateral meeting will held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday at 11:30 am local time (9:30 pm Dhaka Time), according to diplomatic sources in Dhaka and New York.