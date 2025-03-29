Bangladesh at risk of massive earthquake: Fire service

Bangladesh is at risk of massive earthquakes like in Myanmar and Thailand. Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh are among the regions that are at high risk of quake.

The Fire Service and Civil Defense made the warning today in the wake of a massive earthquake that battered Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

The press release said that two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 hit different parts of Myanmar and Thailand, causing death and large-scale destruction. There is a risk of similar major earthquakes in Bangladesh. Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Mymensingh regions are at high risk.