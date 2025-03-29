Bangladesh at risk of massive earthquake: Fire service
Bangladesh is at risk of massive earthquakes like in Myanmar and Thailand. Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh are among the regions that are at high risk of quake.
The Fire Service and Civil Defense made the warning today in the wake of a massive earthquake that battered Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.
The press release said that two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 hit different parts of Myanmar and Thailand, causing death and large-scale destruction. There is a risk of similar major earthquakes in Bangladesh. Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Mymensingh regions are at high risk.
The fire service suggests building earthquake-resistant buildings according to the Bangladesh National Building Code is a must to combat earthquakes. Risky and rickety buildings must be renovated and fire prevention measures must be strengthened in multi-storied and commercial buildings.
Also, it must be ensured that gas, water and electricity lines are in good condition. Emergency telephone numbers of fire service, ambulance, police and hospital must be displayed in visible places in all buildings.
Emergency equipment, such as flashlights, radios (with extra batteries), whistles, hammers, helmets, dry food, drinking water, essential medicines, and childcare items should be stored in designated places in the home, says the press release.