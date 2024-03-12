Low allocation, low-quality diet for patients at 6 public hospitals in Dhaka

Nripiti Das form was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka in January. As he had surgery on his tongue, he had to take liquid through a tube, but he was served with coarse rice, vegetables and lentils and a piece of fried fish tail.

Why he was served solid foods instead of soup or liquid food? Later it was learned physicians prescribed him a normal diet. So, he was served with solid food. His daughter Srabonti said they spent more than Tk 15 to buy soups and other foods as his father cannot eat the foods provided by the hospital.

This correspondent visited six public hospitals in the capital recently to look into the overall situation of food provided to the patients. These hospitals are Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

There are several common allegations from all of these hospitals. There are several common allegations against all of these hospitals. The rice is coarse and smells bad, lentils are like water and curry is tasteless. There is no arrangement to serve food by measuring calories in proportion to age, weight and diseases of patients. Dieticians are just for formalities and the hospitals lack overall monitoring in this matter.

According to hospital officials, food allocation was at Tk 125 per patient at public hospitals two years ago, which increased to Tk 175 after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2022, while food allocation is at Tk 300 per patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) and the high dependency unit (HDU) of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.