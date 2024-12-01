Committee submits White Paper on economy to Chief Adviser
The committee formed by the interim government to investigate the irregularities and corruption in the country’s economic sector submitted a report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Sunday.
Head of the committee Debapriya Bhattacharya handed over the report to the Chief Adviser at the Chief Advisor’s Office in Tejgaon in the capital.
Receiving the report, the chief adviser said, this report is a historic document. The occurrences that happened in the financial sector during the past regime was a matter of concern, he said.
Professor Yunus said public money was robbed in front of everyone but nobody talked about it.
Later, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS that according to the White Paper US$16 billion has been laundered abroad on average every year during the regime of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He said the White Paper has examined each sector of the economy separately and showed how statistics were manipulated to create a story of development.
Although the story of development was portrayed, there was a grand looting behind the development story, Alam added.