Committee submits White Paper on economy to Chief Adviser

Receiving the report, the chief adviser said, this report is a historic document. The occurrences that happened in the financial sector during the past regime was a matter of concern, he said.

Professor Yunus said public money was robbed in front of everyone but nobody talked about it.

Later, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS that according to the White Paper US$16 billion has been laundered abroad on average every year during the regime of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.