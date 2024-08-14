False cases against Rozina Islam to be withdrawn: Law adviser
Cases filed against Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam and Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna will be withdrawn.
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry adviser Asif Nazrul disclosed this at a press conference at the secretariat on Wednesday.
Asif Nazrul, also a professor, said the cases against political leader Mahmudur Rahman Manna and journalist Rozina Islam sparked widespread criticism at home and abroad.
The law adviser further said he cited these two cases as examples. Many more similar cases like these will also be withdrawn.
Notably, Rozina Islam was subjected to harassment and torture being confined for six hours at a room of the health ministry while on professional duty on 17 May 2021.
He was later handed over to the Shahbagh police station. Later, she was made accused in two cases filed under two sections of the Official Secrets Act of 1923.