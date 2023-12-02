Buildings shake, people take shelter on streets

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of the country Saturday morning, shaking buildings and houses.

Panicked over the earthquake, residents left houses and took shelter on streets. No causality has been reported so far.

The earthquake struck Bangladesh at 9:35 am local time. Along with Dhaka, earthquakes were also reported from Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur, Chuadanga, Noakhali, Kushtia, Faridpur, Sherpur, Patuakhali, Chandpur, Feni, Narayanganj and Bogura.

The epicenter of the quake was 8 kilometers east-north-west of Ramganj in Lakshmipur, Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) on-duty official Rabiul Haque told Prothom Alo. The tremor had a magnitude of 5.6 on Richter scale.