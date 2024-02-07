Hasan Mahmud meets Ajit Doval, discusses Myanmar issue

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has discussed various issues, including the escalating situation in Myanmar along the Bangladesh border, during his meeting with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

Following the meeting on Wednesday morning, Hasan Mahmud told the media that Bangladesh and India will work hand in hand to keep the situation along the Myanmar border stable for the shared interest of regional security.

He discussed the issue with the Indian national security advisor. Both countries will formulate a detailed action plan later.