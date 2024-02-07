Hasan Mahmud meets Ajit Doval, discusses Myanmar issue
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has discussed various issues, including the escalating situation in Myanmar along the Bangladesh border, during his meeting with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi.
Following the meeting on Wednesday morning, Hasan Mahmud told the media that Bangladesh and India will work hand in hand to keep the situation along the Myanmar border stable for the shared interest of regional security.
He discussed the issue with the Indian national security advisor. Both countries will formulate a detailed action plan later.
The foreign minister reached New Delhi this morning, and it was his maiden official meeting on the trip. Later, he went to Rajghat to pay tribute to India’s Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. In the evening, he is scheduled to attend a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart at the Hyderabad House.
Earlier, Ajit Doval paid a sudden visit to Dhaka and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and some other top-ranked officials on Sunday. It was not a scheduled visit, and there were no briefings in this regard from either side.
The Indian external affairs ministry issued a statement on the deteriorating situation in Myanmar on Tuesday night and asked its citizens to leave the Rakhine state immediately and those who were planning to visit there to cancel their plans.