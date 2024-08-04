PM Hasina calls for resisting anarchists with iron hands
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the people of the country to curb anarchists with iron hands.
"No one of those who now are carrying out violence is a student. They are terrorists," said PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alam Sarker quoting the Prime Minister as saying.
The Prime Minister has given the instruction after coming out of the meeting of National Committee on Security Affairs (NCSA), the highest policy making authority of the national security, at her official Ganabhaban residence here, Sarwar added.
Ministers of foreign affairs, finance, law, home, civil aviation, education, PM's security affairs adviser and state ministers for power, energy and mineral resources, and information and broadcasting, were present at the meeting.
Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of three services, PM's Principal Secretary, Senior Secretary of Foreign Ministry, Principal Staff Office (PSO) of Armed Forces Division (AFD), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director Generals of BGB, NSI and DGFI, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NCSA, Director General (DG) of RAB and Special Branch (SB) chief, were present, among others.