Commonwealth secretary general congratulates PM Hasina on re-election

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the prime minister, Patricia said that she was encouraged by the vision that Sheikh Hasina outlined after assuming office, which emphasised the principles of transparency and accountability and she also recalled the exhortation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, of ‘friendship to all, malice towards none’.