EU eyes qualitative change in relations with Bangladesh
The ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, has expressed hope for a qualitative change in their relationship with Bangladesh during the next five years under the new government.
This time, the relationship will be more political and driven by a partnership and cooperation agreement, he said while talking to the media following his courtesy call on foreign minister Hasan Mahmud at his ministry on Wednesday.
“I think we will see a step change in our relationship in the next five years. It will be driven by a new partnership and cooperation agreement. This time, the type of the relationship will be much more political in the partnership and cooperation deal,” he said.
The EU envoy also noted that the relationship with Bangladesh was mainly focused on development cooperation in line with the cooperation agreement of 2001.
Detailing the EU’s role in Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley said a part of their activities here is development cooperation. One year ago, the first political dialogue took place between the two sides, with different global issues on the agenda.
He expressed the European bloc’s interest in shifting the focus to foreign policies and said it is crucial to place importance on the developments across the world and how Bangladesh and the EU can impact the issues of shared priorities. It will cover the issues related to the Middle East and the Ukraine war.
The two sides will soon begin discussions regarding the partnership and cooperation deal, he added.
When asked if the election was among the topics, the ambassador said they discussed the polls related issues. “The election happened, and we made our statement.”
Does the EU follow the policy of ignoring the past? He, in response, said, “Of course not. Our expert mission is still in the city; they have not left yet. We would disclose their report in public.”
Charles Whiteley said they will work on the recommendations of the expert mission's report, in the way they did with the previous report. “It is supposed to be support, engagement where it is needed. So, relationships are all about working together on shared concerns."
He further said they have already set the priorities in development engagement. A €400 million deal will be implemented under the global gateway programme of the EU. Bangladesh is one of the few nations under the EU programme and the EU wants to present it as an example through cooperation in attaining the renewable energy production target.