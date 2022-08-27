US sanctions on law enforcement officials lack specific info: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the United States has imposed sanctions on some Bangladeshi law enforcement officials without any specific information, UNB reports.

The minister said this after attending a conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Saturday noon.

“People say a lot of things. No one believes in something that lacks proper information and evidence. Such is the case with the US sanctions,” said Asaduzzaman Khan.