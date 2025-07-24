Bangladesh Bank withdraws dress code directive amid criticism
The Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn its directive on employee dress codes amid mounting criticism.
The central bank issued a statement announcing the withdrawal around 12:00 pm today, Thursday.
The statement said that discussions on recommending professional and modest dress during office hours, considering the country’s socio-cultural context, took place in departmental meetings.
However, neither any formal policy decision was made, nor was any official circular issued in this regard.
It further said, “When this internal matter came to the attention of the Governor, who is currently abroad, via media reports, he expressed his displeasure. As per his instructions, the matter has been immediately withdrawn.”
Earlier, on 21 July, Bangladesh Bank’s Human Resources Department had issued a directive specifying dress codes for all levels of employees.
The instructions, reported by the media on Wednesday night, sparked significant criticisms. Many people harshly criticised the decision on Facebook and other social media platforms.
The directive had advised female employees to wear sarees, salwar-kameez with scarves, or other modest professional dress, while discouraging short-sleeved or short-length dresses and leggings.
It also suggested formal shoes or sandals, and simple headscarves or hijabs. For men, formal shirts (long or short-sleeved) and formal trousers were recommended, while jeans and chinos trousers were discouraged. The circular warned of disciplinary action for non-compliance with the directive.
When Prothom Alo approached for comment on Wednesday, Bangladesh Bank’s Executive Director and Spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan said the guidance was aimed at establishing uniformity in workplace attire to foster a sense of equality and cohesion.
He further said that the directive has been in effect since 21 July.
Arif Hossain Khan stated that modest dress is mandatory for both male and female employees in any institution. While hijab was not mandatory, those choosing to wear one were advised to opt for plain ones.