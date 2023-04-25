Panic in Dhaka over gas smell: Titas claims to have solved the problem

Titas Gas officials claimed that they have fixed the problem that caused gas leak in different areas of Dhaka on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, multiple officials of Titas have told Prothom Alo that the problem was fixed at midnight by its emergency and technical team and there is no more gas smell in any part of the capital.

Deputy general manager (DGM) of Titas gas Sakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning, the overflow caused by the increased pressure on the transmission and distribution line has been fixed.