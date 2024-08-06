India maintaining wait-and-watch strategy, army on alert: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Tuesday also spoke on the possible impact the developments could have on India and spoke about what strategy would be if there was interference from outside, the Indian media outlet reported quoting sources.

When Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, asked if the government had any information about the role of any outside forces in the Bangladesh developments, Jaishankar said the government only has “information about a Pakistan diplomat’s changed DP that shows his support to the uprising”, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi also asked Jaishankar if the Indian government had any idea about Sheikh Hasina’s plans. The Indian foreign minister informed the leaders that India had spoken to her about her future course of action but that could not be disclosed at the moment.