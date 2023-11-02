BNP calls 48-hour blockade from Sunday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for a 48-hour blockade across the country starting at 6:00am on Sunday.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, joint secretary-general of the party, made the announcement through a virtual press conference from undisclosed location on Thursday evening.
Besides, the party will hold a special prayer for the salvation of the departed souls who have died since the grand rally at Naya Paltan on 28 October.
Being attacked during the grand rally, the party enforced a dawn-to-dusk hartal on the following day.
Later, it called for a nationwide blockade programme from 31 October to 2 November.