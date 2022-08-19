Foreign minister blames 'manipulation' for price hike of essentials

Citing the recently increased diesel prices he said such price hike of essential commodities are not justified.
"Prices (of essentials) have skyrocketed and we are very concerned and worried about it. If there is no manipulation here, how can the price increase like this?" wondered the foreign minister.
Momen said they want to provide essentials at an affordable price and do not want to see any instability.
He said many were saying Bangladesh is becoming Sri Lanka. "In that context, I said there is no reason for Bangladesh to become Sri Lanka. We are rather better than other countries."
Momen said there are people to spread propaganda and it is done in an organised way.
"We all need to remain careful. It's our country," he said, adding that those in opposition should also keep it in mind that everyone will be affected if there is any instability in the country.
Momen said some media outlets make false reports to create anarchy in the country. "This is very unfortunate."
Earlier, leaders of Bangabandhu Foundation paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave at Gopalganj’s Tungipara.
Momen, president of Bangabandhu Foundation, along with other leaders of the organisation placed wreath at Bangabandhu’s grave in the morning.
They offered special prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his family members, who were killed on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975.
The executive president of the Central Committee of Bangabandhu Foundation Moshiur Malek, vice president Abdul Khalek Mia and Md Delwar Hossain were present among others.