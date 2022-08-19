Foreign minister blames 'manipulation' for price hike of essentials

Citing the recently increased diesel prices he said such price hike of essential commodities are not justified.

"Prices (of essentials) have skyrocketed and we are very concerned and worried about it. If there is no manipulation here, how can the price increase like this?" wondered the foreign minister.

Momen said they want to provide essentials at an affordable price and do not want to see any instability.

He said many were saying Bangladesh is becoming Sri Lanka. "In that context, I said there is no reason for Bangladesh to become Sri Lanka. We are rather better than other countries."