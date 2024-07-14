Quota reform movement: Protesters demand visible steps within 24 hrs

Agitating students and job seekers have presented a memorandum to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, demanding a rational reformation in the quota system for government recruitments.

Returning from the Bangabhaban, the movement leaders said they want visible initiatives regarding their one-point demand within the next 24-hours, and it was mentioned in their memorandum.

They have been protesting since 1 July, demanding that a law be legislated in parliament with a maximum 5 per cent quota for some particular groups.